4 injured in crash after shooting sparks chase in Aurora

Four people were injured in a crash after a shooting led to a chase Wednesday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Broadway when they spotted a vehicle suspected in the shooting, according to preliminary information from Aurora police.

The driver sped off as officers tried to pull the vehicle over, police said. It crossed into oncoming traffic on East New York Street before crashing into multiple vehicles near the Fox Valley Mall.

Three people inside the fleeing vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. A person in another vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

While officers were trying to stop the vehicle, a person showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Investigators believe the person was wounded in the original shots fired call on Broadway.

Aurora police and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.