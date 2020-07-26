4 injured in shooting at Dallas sports bar after men not allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions

article

Dallas police said three men were shot and a woman was hit by shrapnel when someone opened fire outside a sports bar in North Oak Cliff Saturday night.

The shooter was reportedly among three men who were turned away from a sports bar located in the 500 block of Riverfront Boulevard, just before midnight, because the establishment was at full capacity.

A spokesperson for the sports bar said they were doing temperatures checks at the entrance.

One of the men who wasn’t allowed in reportedly went to their vehicle and returned with an "assault-type weapon," according to police.

He then opened fire into the sports bar.

One of the victims was reportedly shot in the arm, another suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the other victim who was shot was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooter went to the back of the sports bar, where he was "confronted by armed partrons," and they exchanged gunfire.

The shooter fled before police arrived, and remains at-large.