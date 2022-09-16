3 injured, including 2 Chicago cops, in South Side vehicle crash

Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The crash occurred in the 600 block of East 75th Street.

At about 4:45 p.m., a Cadillac was facing northbound on St. Lawrence and attempted to turn eastbound on 75th street when it struck a Chicago Police Department squad car, police said.

At the time, the officers were responding to a call for service in the area.

After the Cadillac struck the squad car, the squad car struck a fixed light post and the side of a building, police said.

The Cadillac then struck an unoccupied Mazda, which was parked on 75th Street.

No pedestrians were struck or injured in this incident.

Two Chicago police officers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 40-year-old woman was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A citation was issued to the driver of the Cadillac for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.