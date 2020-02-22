4 injured when South Shore Line Metra train derails near Millennium Station

article

A South Shore Line train derailed while pulling into the Millennium Station Saturday morning in the Loop, injuring four passengers.

The westbound train experienced a “low-speed, minor derailment” about 7:50 a.m. while entering the South Shore Line depot at Millennium Station, according to a statement from the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the line on Metra tracks.

Four adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, Chicago fire officials said. Their conditions were stabilized, officials said.

Inbound and outbound trains were operating with minor delays due to the derailment, Metra said. Passengers should check Metra.com for delay information.