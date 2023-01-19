4 juveniles arrested in suburban Glenview in connection to residential burglary

Four juveniles were arrested in suburban Glenview Thursday in connection to a residential burglary.

At 12:51 a.m., Glenview police responded to the 4100 block of Miller Drive for a report of three people jumping fences and leaving the area in a vehicle.

Police determined that a residential burglary had also occurred in the same area.

Officers located the vehicle and stopped it. There were four juveniles inside the vehicle, and they were all placed under arrest without incident.

This incident is being investigated by Glenview Police Detectives.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055