8 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash near North Avenue

Eight people, including three children, were injured after a car rolled over Monday on Lake Shore Drive.

Paramedics responded to a rollover crash near North Avenue and took the injured to Lurie Children’s Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital, a fire department spokesman said.

One adult was critically hurt, while six others were listed in fair-to-serious condition. One person refused to be taken to a hospital.

Chicago police said the crash involved only one vehicle. The southbound lanes were blocked for a short time while crews responded.