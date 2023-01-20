4 kids hurt when 2 school buses crash on Stevenson Expressway

Four children were injured after two school buses crashed Friday morning on the Stevenson Expressway in southwest suburban Burr Ridge.

The school buses crashed around 10:14 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Route 83, according to Illinois State Police.

Four children were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All of the remaining children were transferred to another bus for transport.

All lanes of I-55 have reopened and tow trucks are en route to the scene to remove the school buses, police said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.