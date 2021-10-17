4 killed, 20 others wounded in Chicago shootings this weekend

Four people were killed and at least 20 others were wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago.

The youngest victim this weekend was an 11-year-old boy wounded after another child accidentally fired a gun in Bronzeville on the South Side. The child was in a living room with two other children early Sunday when one of them, an 8-year-old, fired a gun by accident, Chicago police said.

The 11-year-old was struck in his leg and taken from the home, in the 4000 block of South King Drive, to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition. It’s unclear how the child who fired the gun gained possession of it. The other child, 12, was uninjured.

Four weekend murders on South, West sides

A man was fatally shot leaving a gas station Saturday morning in Roseland on the Far South Side. Joshua James, 29, was leaving a gas station about 1:50 a.m. in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was struck in the head and back by gunfire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person was fatally shot Sunday evening in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The male victim was in the 600 block of South Springfield Avenue around 8:45 a.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A few hours later, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in West Garfield Park. He was found unresponsive on the ground around 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck and shoulder, police said. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

Another man was Sunday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 41, was found inside a home in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his armpit, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Four teens wounded

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Humboldt Park. The teen was sitting inside a car around 7:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. He was struck in the face and was taken to Humboldt Park Health Hospital.

Saturday night, a 17-year-old girl was among two people shot in a Back of the Yards attack. The teen and a 19-year-old woman were driving shortly before midnight in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The 17-year-old was shot in her hands and the woman was shot in the back, police said. The 17-year-old was in good condition while the woman was listed in serious condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot Saturday morning in the 1800 block of South California Avenue in Brighton Park, police said. He was shot in his back around 2 a.m. on a sidewalk and listed in good condition.

Another 18-year-old man was shot Friday evening in Pilsen on the Lower West Side. He was also shot in his back on a sidewalk, police said. He was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Kennedy Expressway shooting

A man was seriously hurt in a shooting early Sunday on the Kennedy expressway. The 29-year-old man was driving about 2 a.m. near the Ontario ramp leading into the westbound lanes of Interstate 90/94 when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Illinois State Police said. He was seriously injured. His passenger was unharmed.

At least 13 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, four people were killed and 38 wounded in Chicago gun violence Chicago.