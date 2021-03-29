4 men critically hurt in Chatham shooting
CHICAGO - Four men were critically hurt in a shooting late Sunday in Chatham on the South Side.
Just before midnight, the men were shot in teh 8700 block of South State Street, Chicago Fire Department officials said.
Two men were transported in serious-to-critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, fire officials said.
The others were also taken in serious-to-critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, fire officials said.