4 men rob pedestrians on Northwest Side: police

At least four robberies were reported in December in Cragin, Kelvyn Park and Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, four men approached the victim on the street and stole their property, Chicago police said. One person was beaten before being robbed.

The robberies happened:

About 9:25 p.m. Dec. 2 in the 3000 block of North Cicero Avenue;

About 1 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 2700 block of North Lamon Avenue;

About 3 a.m. Dec. 22 in the 3000 block of North Keating Avenue; and

About 10:30 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue.

The suspects were described as four men in their early 20s, police said. They were driving a dark blue Jeep Wrangler in one of the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.