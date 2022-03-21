4 men wounded, 2 critically, in South Shore shooting

Four people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting Monday afternoon in South Shore.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of East 79th Street.

At about 3:29 p.m., a 32-year-old man, two 31-year-old men and a 23-year-old man were on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect approached them.

The offender produced a firearm and fired shots at all four men.

The 32-year-old was shot in the chest, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One 31-year-old was shot in the left shoulder and transported to the hospital in fair condition.

The second 31-year-old sustained a graze wound to the body, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

The 23-year-old was shot in an unknown part of the body, and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.