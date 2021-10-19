4-month-old Chicago girl dies of injuries from child abuse

A 4-month-old girl died of injuries from child abuse Monday in Grand Crossing, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 24-year-old man allegedly found Lailanni Fields unresponsive about 6 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Ellis Avenue and transported her to Jackson Park Hospital, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead minutes later.

An autopsy report released Tuesday said she died of injuries from child abuse and ruled her death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Police are conducting a death investigation.

