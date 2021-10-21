4-month-old who was unresponsive in vehicle dies at Chicago hospital

article

A four-month-old baby girl has died after a witness reported the child unresponsive in Grand Crossing.

A 33-year-old male witness was in a vehicle with the baby in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 6:03 p.m. Monday when the man noticed the baby was unresponsive, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The baby was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Area Two Detectives continue to investigate.