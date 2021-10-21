Expand / Collapse search

4-month-old who was unresponsive in vehicle dies at Chicago hospital

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Grand Crossing
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Lailanni Fields | CREDIT: LEGAL HELP FIRM

CHICAGO - A four-month-old baby girl has died after a witness reported the child unresponsive in Grand Crossing.

A 33-year-old male witness was in a vehicle with the baby in the 7500 block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 6:03 p.m. Monday when the man noticed the baby was unresponsive, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The baby was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Area Two Detectives continue to investigate.