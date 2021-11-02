4 more Chicago businesses cited for failure to enforce mask mandate

The city of Chicago has cited four more businesses for failing to enforce the city's COVID-19 indoor mask mandate.

Investigators from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) conducted 57 investigations over a four-day period to see if people were wearing masks and whether there were signs posted about the requirement.

From Oct. 28 through Oct. 31, the following businesses were each issued two citations for violating both requirements of the mandate, which went into effect on Aug. 20:

Simone's, 960-62 W. 18th St. in Pilsen

606 Cafe/Bar, 1641 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town

Recess/Army of the Dead, 838 W. Kinzie St. in West Town

Urbanity Dance Chicago, 1611 N. Sheffield Ave. in Ranch Triangle

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Urbanity Dance Chicago was issued four total citations after investigations on Friday and Saturday.

According to the mandate, businesses must require any individual ages 2 and older to wear a mask inside any public place, regardless of vaccination status. Businesses must also post signage about the requirement in their establishment.

Advertisement

Citizens are encouraged to call 311 to report violations of the city's mask mandate.