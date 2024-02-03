4 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Kankakee, prompting investigation: police

An investigation is underway in Kankakee after multiple shooting victims arrived at area hospitals on Friday night.

Officers were initially called just before 9:15 p.m. to River Street and Fourth Avenue for shots fired.

When they arrived, Kankakee police found multiple shell casings and a Chevy Tahoe that had been hit by the gunfire.

Not long after the shooting, medical staff at St. Mary's Hospital notified police that three people with gunshot wounds had arrived, seeking treatment.

While canvassing the area, police found a white Hyundai near the hospital that had also been struck by bullets.

Both the Tahoe and the Hyundai were towed for further investigation.

Two of the victims are 17-year-old males and their injuries are non-life-threatening. The third victim, a 23-year-old, is in stable condition and was taken to another hospital for further treatment.

Then, at 10:30 p.m., police say they were notified of an 18-year-old man who arrived at Riverside Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Several crime scenes were located, but no arrests have yet been made.

Due to the uptick in gun violence, Kankakee police are receiving assistance from Illinois State Police and the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office with patrols and enforcement.