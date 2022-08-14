4 people shot on I-88 in DuPage County

Four people were shot on Interstate 88 early Sunday.

The shooting occurred on I-88 eastbound at milepost 138.

At about 1:15 a.m., Illinois State Police District 15 troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting.

Four people were shot and transported to an area hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The eastbound lanes of I-88 were closed near milepost 138 for the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact ISP at (630) 241-6800 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.