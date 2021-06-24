4 people shot when attackers step from gangway and open fire in Austin

A woman and three men were shot when two attackers stepped from a gangway and opened fire Wednesday night in Austin on the West Side.

The group was standing in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street when two people emerged from the gangway and fired, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old woman was struck in the chest and a 37-year-old man was hit in the leg, police said. They were both brought to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were in fair condition.

A 29-year-old man was struck in the face and shoulder, and a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm, police said. They were both brought to Stroger Hospital, where the 29-year-old was in serious condition and the older man was in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

The attack occurred around the same time as an attack in Englewood that wounded four members of a motorcycle club.