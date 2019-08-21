4 pets rescued from Evanston fire

article

Two cats and two dogs were rescued from a fire Tuesday in north suburban Evanston.

Crews were called about 5:17 p.m. to the 600 block of Sheridan Road for an apartment fire in a four-story multifamily courtyard building.

Firefighters found the fire in the rear of a first-floor unit, the Evanston Fire Department said. The blaze was extinguished within minutes.

Three of the animals were revived with pet oxygen masks, and all four of them survived, the Fire Department said.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.