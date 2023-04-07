4 hurt, 1 critically, in South Chicago crash

A man was critically injured and three others were hurt in a crash early Friday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

A vehicle was driving eastbound around 2 a.m. in the 8100 block of South South Chicago Avenue when it struck another car head-on, according to fire officials.

A 47-year-old man who was in the second vehicle suffered a "major head injury" and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The other two men in his vehicle, also 47 years old, were taken to U of C where they were treated for minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the striking vehicle, both 26, were transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago in good condition with minor injuries, according to police.

Check back for updates. This story is developing.