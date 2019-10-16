4 shot, 1 killed Tuesday in Chicago

article

Four people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a person who was killed in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The male, whose age isn’t known, was on the street about 6:29 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Adams Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and side and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made as Area North detectives investigate.

In the day’s latest reported shooting, a 24-year-old man was wounded in a Little Village drive-by.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 9:11 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Keeler when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, police said.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Another drive-by in Bridgeview wounded a 22-year-old man earlier Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

About 6:44 p.m., the man was on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of South Morgan Street when someone in a white SUV drove up and fired shots, police said.

The man was hit in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a man in Englewood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was shot in the leg in the 1000 block of West 62nd Street and took himself to the hospital about 11:03 a.m, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Sources say he hasn’t cooperated with investigators.

Nine people were shot and one killed Monday in shootings across the city.