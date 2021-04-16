4 shot in Humboldt Park

Four people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The group was standing outside about 9:10 p.m. in the 600 block of North Sawyer Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the lower back and was transported to Norwegian Hospital in good condition, police said.

A woman, 20, was struck in the foot and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the hand and another man, 24, was struck in the foot, police said. Both were taken in good condition to the same hospital.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.