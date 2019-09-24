4 shot Monday in Chicago

Four people were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting victim was a 24-year-old man in Gresham on the South Side.

The man was outside about 10:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Sangamon Street when someone in a vehicle drove up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to the chest and back, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot in the chest in a South Loop parking lot.

Two men were sitting in a vehicle in a lot in the 1200 block of South Canal Street about 7:10 p.m. when someone fired shots at their vehicle, police said.

A 28-year-old in the driver’s seat was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. He was listed in critical condition.

The male shooter and two others fled southbound on Canal Street on foot, police said.

Less than an hour before that, a 55-year-old man was also shot in Gresham.

He was driving a vehicle with a female passenger about 6:20 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Peoria Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said.

The man was struck in the torso and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition was stabilized.

His passenger was uninjured, police said. No arrests have been made.

The day’s first shooting happened in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A man, 32, was standing on the sidewalk about 12:26 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 21st Street when two males drove up in a black vehicle and fired shots, police said.

The vehicle fled westbound and the man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said. He was in critical condition.

Monday’s gun violence follows a weekend in which five people were killed and 21 more were wounded in citywide shootings.