4 shot near King Drive Green Line station in Washington Park

Chicago police investigate the scene where multiple people were shot, Monday night, in the 6200 block of South King Drive, in the Washington Park neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Four men were shot near the King Drive Green Line station Monday in Washington Park on the South Side.

A group of people were outside about 11:05 p.m. in the 6200 block of South King Drive when two males hopped out of a white Ford Explorer and opened fire on them, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the back while another man, 32, was shot in the lower backside, police said. They were taken to to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A third man, 51, was grazed in the lower backside but refused medical treatment, police said. The fourth person shot, a 34-year-old man, was driven to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. He is in good condition and will be transferred to The University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Dozens of shell casings were seen littering the ground at the scene of the shooting. Bullets also pierced the entrance to the King Drive Green Line station as well as several vehicles in the area.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.