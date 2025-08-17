Chicago crime: 4 shot, injured on Near West Side, police say

Four people were shot and injured on the city’s Near West Side late Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of W. Jackson Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 11:11 p.m. and found the victims including:

A 36-year-old man who was shot in the leg and listed in serious condition

A 22-year-old man who was shot in the knee and listed in good condition

A 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times and listed in critical condition

A 19-year-old man who had a graze wound to the nose and was listed in good condition

All victims were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.

They were unable to provide any details of the incident.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.