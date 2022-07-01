4 shot on Chicago's West Side: officials

Four people were shot Friday night in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Around 9:15 p.m., fire officials say a report came in of multiple people shot in the 3830 block of West Monroe Street.

According to officials, two men and two women were struck by gunfire.

One man and one woman were taken in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital, officials said.

The other woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, while the other man was taken to Stroger in serious condition, officials said.

It is unclear at this time the ages of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

Last June, five people were wounded in a mass shooting on the same block.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.