4 shot Thursday across Chicago

Four people were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.

In the day’s latest shooting, a man was left critically wounded in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 7:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Karlov Avenue and found the man inside a crashed vehicle, Chicago police said. The 31-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

On Thursday afternoon, a man was shot while trying to fight off a robber in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The man, 19, was in the street about 3:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Drake Avenue when a male approached him, pulled out a gun and demanded property, police said. A struggle broke out and the man was shot in the neck. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A 28-year-old man was shot Thursday morning in South Shore.

He was shot in the thigh during an argument about 11:35 a.m. in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 39-year-old man in Wrightwood on the South Side.

He was driving south about 10:05 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone in another vehicle opened fire, police said. He was struck in the left armpit and taken to Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

On Wednesday, nine people were wounded in citywide shootings.