4 suspects allegedly battered, robbed victim on CTA Red Line train: police

Chicago police are searching for four suspects involved in a robbery that occurred on the CTA Red Line train Friday morning.

The robbery occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the Red Line 95th Street Station.

While on the train, the offenders battered the victim and then took the victim's property by force.

The offenders are described as three men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 25.

If you have any information on this robbery, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4447.