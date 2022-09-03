4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night.

Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The offenders had guns and fired approximately 45 rounds at the victim, and then fled the scene, police said.

The teen was shot twice in the back and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.