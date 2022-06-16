Suspects smashed display case at Kay Jewelers in Chicago Ridge Mall, stole $180K worth of merchandise

Police are searching for four suspects in connection to a robbery that took place at Kay Jewelers in the Chicago Ridge Mall.

At 3:47 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Ridge police officers were dispatched to Kay Jewelers for a robbery.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows four subjects entering the mall and head to Kay Jeweler's.

Two subjects appear to be "lookouts" while the other two subjects smashed a display case with a crow bar, police said. They took approximately $180,000 in jewelry and then fled from the mall in a black Chrysler 300 with no front plate.

They fled eastbound through the mall lot.

The Chicago Ridge Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Chicago Ridge Police Department at 708-425-7831.