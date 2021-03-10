4 suspects wanted in connection to commercial burglaries in Lincoln Park

Police are searching for four people in connection to a rash of burglaries to businesses in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

In each case, the group forcefully entered through front or rear doors and stole property from inside, Chicago police said in a community alert.

All three burglaries happened in the 1100 block of West Webster Avenue.

Two of the burglaries happened in the morning hours of Feb. 26, while a third burglary happened the morning of March 1.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.