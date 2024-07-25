4 teen boys arrested minutes after implying they had guns, robbing man in Little Italy: police

Four teenage boys were arrested this week after allegedly robbing a man in Little Italy.

A 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys were each charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery, indicating that they were armed with firearms.

The 13-year-old boy also received a citation for possessing a replica firearm or pellet gun.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the four juveniles allegedly implied they had weapons and took personal property from a 48-year-old man in the 1200 block of South Halsted.

Officers responded to the scene and, within minutes, arrested the teens in the 1700 block of South Halsted.

No additional information was provided by the police.