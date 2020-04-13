4 teens among 6 injured in Loop crash

Six people, including four teenagers, were injured Sunday in a crash in the Loop.

Three girls and a boy were in a Mercedes SUV about 10:05 p.m. when the driver, a 41-year-old woman, ran a red light in the 300 block of West Washington Street, Chicago police said. The Mercedes slammed into a Nissan SUV.

The girls and the boy — all in their early teens — were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said. Both the Mercedes’ driver and the Nissan’s driver, a 30-year-old man, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Police sources said the crash does not appear to be alcohol-related.

Citations are pending, police said.