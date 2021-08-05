4 teens charged in Austin carjacking

Four teenagers have been charged with carjacking a man Wednesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Officers arrested four teenage boys nearly an hour after they took a 41-year-old man's car around 5:20 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Three 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old are each facing one felony count of vehicular hijacking, police said.

No additional information was provided.