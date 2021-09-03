4 wounded, 1 killed, in two separate shootings in Old Town

A violent night and early morning in Old Town left one person dead and four others wounded in two separate shootings.

The locations of the two shootings are within blocks of each other.

At about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, a male and a female were walking toward a residence located at 1301 N. Cleveland when three suspects chased them to the porch.

At least one suspect fired shots, striking both of the victims.

The male victim was shot in the torso and was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

He was identified as 24-year-old Mohammad Habib of South Holland.

The female victim was also shot in the torso. She was transported to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

A few hours later, at about 2:23 a.m. Friday, Chicago police responded to three men shot near 1366 N. Hudson.

A 41-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the hip, lower backside and leg. He is listed in critical condition.

The second victim, a 40-year-old man, was shot in the leg and is listed in fair condition.

The last victim, age unknown, was grazed in the leg. He refused medical treatment.

Police said victims and witnesses have been uncooperative.

No one is in custody in either shooting.