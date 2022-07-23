4 wounded after gunman opens fire on group on Chicago's West Side; 4th mass shooting in the area in 3 months
CHICAGO - Four people were shot and wounded on Chicago's West Side early Saturday.
The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of West Jackson.
At about 1:47 a.m., a group was standing in the street when a black truck approached and an unknown male exited the vehicle with a rifle and began shooting at the group.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and transported to a local hospital in good condition.
A 40-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right hand, and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.
A 32-year-old woman was shot in the back and transported to an area hospital in good condition.
A 40-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the leg, and was transported to a local hospital in good condition.
No one is currently in custody.
At least three other mass shooting have occurred in the area since the end of April.
- On July 1, about a mile and a half away, four people were wounded when a man walking on Springfield Avenue took out a gun and began firing at Monroe Street, police said.
- On May 29, about 2 1/2 miles away, five people ranging in age from 16 to 33 were on a sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue when there was a fight and an exchange of gunfire, police said. The crowd had gathered near a Lawndale elementary school to mark the death of another teenager who was killed by gunfire two years earlier.
- On April 27, also about 2 1/2 miles away, four people were standing on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired from a white sedan, police said.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.