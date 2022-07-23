4 wounded after gunman opens fire on group on Chicago's West Side; 4th mass shooting in the area in 3 months

Four people were shot and wounded on Chicago's West Side early Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of West Jackson.

At about 1:47 a.m., a group was standing in the street when a black truck approached and an unknown male exited the vehicle with a rifle and began shooting at the group.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and transported to a local hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right hand, and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the back and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the leg, and was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody.

At least three other mass shooting have occurred in the area since the end of April.

On July 1, about a mile and a half away, four people were wounded when a man walking on Springfield Avenue took out a gun and began firing at Monroe Street, police said.

On May 29, about 2 1/2 miles away, five people ranging in age from 16 to 33 were on a sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue when there was a fight and an exchange of gunfire, police said. The crowd had gathered near a Lawndale elementary school to mark the death of another teenager who was killed by gunfire two years earlier.

On April 27, also about 2 1/2 miles away, four people were standing on a sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone fired from a white sedan, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.