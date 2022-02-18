Expand / Collapse search
4-year-old boy safe after SUV stolen in Humboldt Park

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Published 
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago

HUMBOLDT PARK - A 4-year-old boy was found blocks away from his family after a car was stolen and recovered in Humboldt Park

Police said it happened around 7:35 a.m., when a 44-year-old woman left keys in the ignition of a gray SUV in the 3900 block of W. Chicago. 

When the woman stepped out of the car, someone got inside and drove off.  Police said a 4-year-old boy was inside the car at the time.

Just moments later, the boy was found a few blocks away from where the car was stolen. 

The 4-year-old was not injured, and he was returned to his family. 

No one is in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.