4-year-old boy shot in Washington Park

A 4-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in Washington Park on the South Side.

The boy was riding in a vehicle with his family about 4 p.m. when someone in another vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire in the 6100 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the chin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to Deputy Chief Yolanda Talley.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

