4-year-old girl struck by minivan on North Side, critically hurt: police

The Brief A 4-year-old girl was critically injured after being struck by a minivan Wednesday evening in the 6200 block of North Talman Avenue; she was taken to St. Francis Hospital. The 72-year-old driver was cited for failure to exercise due care and failure to reduce speed; police said the crash remains under investigation.



A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a minivan Wednesday evening on Chicago’s North Side, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened about 5:43 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Talman Avenue.

Police said a 72-year-old man was driving north on Talman when the vehicle hit the girl, who was crossing the street from east to west.

The child was taken to St. Francis Hospital with critical injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian and failure to reduce speed, according to CPD.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.