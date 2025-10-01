4-year-old girl struck by minivan on North Side, critically hurt: police
CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a minivan Wednesday evening on Chicago’s North Side, police said.
What we know:
The crash happened about 5:43 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Talman Avenue.
Police said a 72-year-old man was driving north on Talman when the vehicle hit the girl, who was crossing the street from east to west.
The child was taken to St. Francis Hospital with critical injuries.
The driver was cited for failure to exercise due care to avoid a pedestrian and failure to reduce speed, according to CPD.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.