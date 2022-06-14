40-year-old man wounded in Austin shooting

A man was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was standing outside just before 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Lockwood Avenue when he was struck by gunfire in the leg and foot, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

No description of the gunman was given.