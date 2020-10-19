40th employee contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the office to 40.

The employee worked at the District 6 Courhouse, 1650w S. Kedzie Parkway in Markham, and last came to work Oct. 15, according to a statement from the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The employee is self-quarantined at home.

A deep cleaning was performed at the building and workers who had close contact with the employee have been notified and directed to self-isolate for 14 days, officials said.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the clerk’s office were reported March 25.

A total of 40 of the office’s 1,300 employees have tested positive for the virus and four have tested positive for antibodies, the clerk’s office said.