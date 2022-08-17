43-year-old dies after falling into Diversey Harbor

A man died after falling into Lake Michigan early Wednesday near Diversey Harbor.

The 43-year-old was with several others when he slipped and fell into the water around 5 a.m. near the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive, Chicago officials said.

He did not resurface and emergency crews pulled him out and transported him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.