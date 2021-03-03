44 more deaths, 2,104 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Illinois

article

Illinois health officials on Wednesday said another 2,104 people tested positive for the coronavirus, while another 44 people died.

Seven of the new deaths were in Cook County, spanning from a woman in her 50s to a man in his 90s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state has now recorded 1,191,520 total cases and 20,626 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Another 82,449 vaccines were administered statewide on Tuesday, health officials said. The seven-day average is now 84,202 shots per day.