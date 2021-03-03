44 more deaths, 2,104 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois health officials on Wednesday said another 2,104 people tested positive for the coronavirus, while another 44 people died.
Seven of the new deaths were in Cook County, spanning from a woman in her 50s to a man in his 90s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The state has now recorded 1,191,520 total cases and 20,626 deaths tied to COVID-19.
Another 82,449 vaccines were administered statewide on Tuesday, health officials said. The seven-day average is now 84,202 shots per day.