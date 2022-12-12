$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week.

The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.

The winner has one year from the original Dec. 9 evening drawing to collect the prize at Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

Until then, the winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

The gas station will receive a $4,500 bonus, 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

In total, nearly 19,700 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $500,000 in prizes were won in Friday evening's Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.