48 states, 3 territories remain on Chicago's COVID-19 travel advisory

Officials announced no changes to Chicago's travel advisory Tuesday with 48 states and three territories remaining on the list.

Unvaccinated travelers should follow the advisory which includes states that have recorded COVID-19 case rates of over 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.

Chicago's current daily COVID case rate is at 13.6, down from 15.3 last week while Illinois is at 18.2, CDPH said. The state was at 22.4 two weeks ago.

States and territories with the highest daily COVID case rates are Alaska (112.1), West Virginia (93.1) and Guam (75.5).

Under the advisory, unvaccinated travelers should be tested for COVID before and after travel and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago.

Before traveling, the city advises unvaccinated individuals to:

Get tested 3-5 days prior to departure.

While traveling:

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status should wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations;

In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status; and

Avoid crowds, try to stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

