5 armed robberies reported on two-block stretch of Wicker Park

Chicago police are warning pedestrians in Wicker Park about a string of recent armed robberies taking place across two blocks in the Northwest Side neighborhood.

In each incident victims, are approached by three men who display handguns and demand the victim's personal belongings, according to a CPD community alert. The robbers will then punch or slap victims after taking their possessions, police said.

Four of the armed robberies happened during early hours in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue. They took place at the following times

Sept. 18 at 3:40 a.m.

Sept. 25 at 4:05 a.m.

Oct. 16 at 3:47 a.m.

Oct. 23 at 2:15 a.m.

Another armed robbery took place on Sept. 11 at 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Paulina Street.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.