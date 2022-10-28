5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school

Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school.

Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School.

As officers attempted to break up the fight, some offenders began to brawl with the officers.

In total, five people were arrested on battery-related charges.

No officers were injured, and one person was treated and released at the scene.

Charges were pending against the five individuals.

No further information was immediate available.