5 charged with aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing 42-year-old man on Red Line train

Five people face battery charges in connection to a stabbing that occurred on a CTA Red Line train early Friday.

Shawn Gullens, 20, of Chicago, Latoya Thomas, 22, of Chicago, Martinez Owens, 24, of Calumet City, and Larone Wiliams, 36, of Chicago each face one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery/transit employee.

Vernon Holman, 52, of Chicago, faces one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of battery with use of a deadly weapon.

According to Chicago police, the five suspects were identified as the individuals who stabbed a 42-year-old with a knife on a CTA Red Line train Friday morning.

The 42-year-old man switched train cars around 2 a.m. at the North/Clybourn Red Line stop when he was followed by a group of people who demanded his belongings, according to Chicago police.

The group began attacking the 42-year-old with a knife and a broken glass bottle, police said. The victim pulled out a knife of his own to fend off his attackers, police said.

Three of the suspects suffered injuries during the assault as well.

Fire officials said a CTA employee, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for anxiety.

The offenders were arrested after the stabbing and placed into custody.