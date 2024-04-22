5 children hospitalized after ingesting unknown substance at Chicago elementary school

Five children were transported to the hospital after ingesting something at a Chicago elementary school on Monday.

The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) responded to George Leland Elementary School at 512 S. Lavergne on the city's West Side sometime in the afternoon.

CFD stated that the five children were transported to Mt. Sinai and West Suburban hospitals in good condition.

It is unknown what exactly they ingested, but CFD mentioned that it required them to be checked out by medical staff.