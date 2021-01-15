5 convenience stores robbed in South Loop, River North, West Loop, Avondale: police

Police are searching for a man and a woman in connection to string of convenience store robberies in the South Loop, River North, West Loop and Avondale neighborhoods.

In each incident, the pair entered a 7-11 convenient store and stole liquor and cigarettes, Chicago police said. When confronted by an employee, they showed or implied their weapons.

The woman, 25, described as having strawberry blonde hair, wearing a black jacket with fur inside the hood and pink leggings, police said. The man is in all black clothing and is between 30 to 40 years old.

The robberies happened:

about 3:15 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 800 block of South State Street;

about 8 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 300 block of North LaSalle Street;

about 8:10 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 500 block of West Lake Street;

about 8:40 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue; and

about 8:45 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 3000 block of North Pulaski Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.