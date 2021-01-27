4 children, 1 adult die in Des Plaines fire

article

Four young children and an adult died in a house fire Wednesday morning in suburban Des Plaines.

The children, who were all under 6 years old, and the adult belonged to the same family, Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson told reporters at the scene.

"I’ve been doing this for 30 some-odd years and this is by far my worse day," Anderson said.

Firefighters were called to the home at 714 W. Oakton St., just east of Elmhurst Road, and found the blaze had spread to three apartments in the home, Des Plaines spokesman Will Soderberg said in a statement.

Most of the victims were found on the second floor, Anderson said.

A firefighter hurt his knee while battling the blaze, and was taken to a hospital, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Their names and causes of death haven’t been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.